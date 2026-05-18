NMCB 1 Sailors conduct roof restoration operations in Saipan

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U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 2nd Class Aengus Connolly, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, marks a metal roofing sheet during roof restoration operations in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 18, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)