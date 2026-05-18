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    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in ESP MINEX-26 [Image 13 of 13]

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    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in ESP MINEX-26

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    05.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    Commander Task Force 68

    PORTO PI NAVAL STATION, Spain – (May 5, 2026) U.S. Navy Chief Robotics Warfare Specialist Justin Weatherford (left) and Operations Specialist First Class Drew Upchurch, assigned to U.S. 6th Fleet Mine Countermeasures (MCM) Detachment Rota, Commander Task Group (CTG) 68.3, retrieve a MK 18 Mod 1 unmanned underwater vehicle during Spanish Mine Exercise 2026 (ESP MINEX-26) May 5, 2026. CTG 68.3 is a specialized unit under Commander, Task Force 68 (CTF 68) and U.S. 6th Fleet, based in Rota, Spain, that conducts underwater mine countermeasures, hazardous disposal, and maritime security operations throughout Europe and Africa in remote, complex and austere environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 05:18
    Photo ID: 9693132
    VIRIN: 260505-N-LX270-1018
    Resolution: 3201x4801
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors participate in ESP MINEX-26 [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MN1 Merrick Ziegenbein verifies data during ESP MINEX-26 with the Spanish Armada
    RWC Justin Weatherford discuss loading an unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) with the Spanish Armada
    RWC Justin Weatherford discusses UUV operations during ESP MINEX-26
    MN1 Merrick Ziegenbein operates aboard the Spanish Multi-Purpose Ship ESPS Cartagena during ESP MINEX-26
    MN1 Merrick Ziegenbein 3 conducts a post mission analysis with Spanish Mariner First Sergeant Fran Morcillo during ESP MINEX-26
    MN1 Merrick Ziegenbein demonstrates UUV equipment with Spanish Mariners during ESP MINEX-26
    MN1 Merrick Ziegenbein observes an Unmanned Underwater Vehicle launch 1during ESP MINEX-26
    OS1 Drew Upchurch observes RHIB maneuvers from the Spanish multi-purpose ship ESPS Cartagena during ESP MINEX-26
    MN1 Merrick Ziegenbein assigned to CTG 68.3 participate in ESP MINEX-26
    OS1 Drew Upchurch launches an MK 18 Mod 1 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle during ESP MINEX-26
    A MK 18 Mod 1 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle operates alongside ESPS Cartagena during ESP MINEX-26
    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in ESP MINEX-26
    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in ESP MINEX-26

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    TAGS

    Bilateral Exercise
    MCM
    C6F
    CTG68.3
    MINEX-26

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