U.S. Navy Sailors participate in ESP MINEX-26

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PORTO PI NAVAL STATION, Spain – (May 5, 2026) U.S. Navy Chief Robotics Warfare Specialist Justin Weatherford (left) and Operations Specialist First Class Drew Upchurch, assigned to U.S. 6th Fleet Mine Countermeasures (MCM) Detachment Rota, Commander Task Group (CTG) 68.3, retrieve a MK 18 Mod 1 unmanned underwater vehicle during Spanish Mine Exercise 2026 (ESP MINEX-26) May 5, 2026. CTG 68.3 is a specialized unit under Commander, Task Force 68 (CTF 68) and U.S. 6th Fleet, based in Rota, Spain, that conducts underwater mine countermeasures, hazardous disposal, and maritime security operations throughout Europe and Africa in remote, complex and austere environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)