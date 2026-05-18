U.S. Navy Sailors participate in ESP MINEX-26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORTO PI NAVAL STATION, Spain – (May 5, 2026) Operations Specialist First Class Drew Upchurch (left) and Chief Robotics Warfare Specialist Justin Weatherford (center), assigned to U.S. 6th Fleet Mine Countermeasures (MCM) Detachment Rota, Commander Task Group (CTG) 68.3, demonstrate executable commands from the Ranger remote controller to the MK 18 unmanned underwater vehicle with Spanish Mariner Isaac Nacho aboard a rigid hull inflatable boat during Spanish Mine Exercise 2026 (ESP MINEX-26) May 5, 2026. CTG 68.3 is a specialized unit under Commander, Task Force 68 (CTF 68) and U.S. 6th Fleet, based in Rota, Spain, that conducts underwater mine countermeasures, hazardous disposal, and maritime security operations throughout Europe and Africa in remote, complex and austere environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)