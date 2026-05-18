Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery conducted preventive maintenance checks and services (PMCS) and equipment maintenance to ensure operational readiness. The series of photos highlights the attention to detail, technical expertise and discipline required to keep vehicles and systems mission-capable, reinforcing the unit’s commitment to readiness and sustained operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 02:13
|Photo ID:
|9692989
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-QQ321-3999
|Resolution:
|5712x3808
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Conducts PMCS and Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Kurtis Martinezmills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.