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    2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Conducts PMCS and Maintenance [Image 4 of 6]

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    2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Conducts PMCS and Maintenance

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kurtis Martinezmills 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery conducted preventive maintenance checks and services (PMCS) and equipment maintenance to ensure operational readiness. The series of photos highlights the attention to detail, technical expertise and discipline required to keep vehicles and systems mission-capable, reinforcing the unit’s commitment to readiness and sustained operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 02:13
    Photo ID: 9692986
    VIRIN: 260519-A-QQ321-7159
    Resolution: 5712x3808
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: DAEGU, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Conducts PMCS and Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Kurtis Martinezmills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Conducts PMCS and Maintenance
    2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Conducts PMCS and Maintenance
    2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Conducts PMCS and Maintenance
    2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Conducts PMCS and Maintenance
    2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Conducts PMCS and Maintenance
    2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Conducts PMCS and Maintenance

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    35thADA
    South Korea

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