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    Bridging Operations During Hood Strike 2026 [Image 5 of 5]

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    Bridging Operations During Hood Strike 2026

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 341st Engineer Company, 961st Engineer Battalion, 420th Engineer Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve, operate an M30 Bridge Erection Boat during Operation Hood Strike 26 on Fort Hood, Texas, May 14, 2026. Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 23:16
    Photo ID: 9692912
    VIRIN: 260513-A-FG761-9154
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bridging Operations During Hood Strike 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Brian Sutherland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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