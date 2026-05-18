Bridging Operations at Hood Strike 2026

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 341st Engineer Company, 961st Engineer Battalion, 420th Engineer Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve, operate an M30 Bridge Erection Boat during Operation Hood Strike 26 on Fort Hood, Texas, May 14, 2026. Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)