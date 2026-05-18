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    Wyoming Army National Guard public affairs unit support construction project in Cheyenne [Image 6 of 6]

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    Wyoming Army National Guard public affairs unit support construction project in Cheyenne

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cesar Rivas 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Public affairs specialist Sgt. Joseph Burns, right, assigned to Wyoming National Guard’s 197th Public Affairs Detachment, 94th Troop Command, operates a digital camera during an Innovative Readiness Training project providing military engineer training while helping construct homes for local residents in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 17, 2026. Partnered with Habitat for Humanity, the project is part of the Department of War Innovative Readiness Training program, which allows military units to support community organizations while conducting mission-essential engineer training. The 197PAD provides timely and accurate information to service members, families and the public while documenting training, operations and community partnerships across the state in support of the Wyoming Army Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cesar Rivas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 22:23
    Photo ID: 9692880
    VIRIN: 260517-A-UV688-1001
    Resolution: 5923x3949
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wyoming Army National Guard public affairs unit support construction project in Cheyenne [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wyoming Army National Guard public affairs unit support construction project in Cheyenne
    Wyoming Army National Guard public affairs unit support construction project in Cheyenne
    Wyoming Army National Guard public affairs unit support construction project in Cheyenne
    Wyoming Army National Guard public affairs unit support construction project in Cheyenne
    Wyoming Army National Guard public affairs unit support construction project in Cheyenne
    Wyoming Army National Guard public affairs unit support construction project in Cheyenne

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    Camera
    PublicAffairs
    CowboyGuard
    Army
    NationalGuard. Soldiers

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