Wyoming Army National Guard public affairs unit support construction project in Cheyenne

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Public affairs officer 1st Lt. Eric Hagele, commander of Wyoming National Guard’s 197th Public Affairs Detachment, 94th Troop Command, operates a nail gun during an Innovative Readiness Training project providing military engineer training while helping construct homes for local residents in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 16, 2026. Partnered with Habitat for Humanity, the project is part of the Department of War Innovative Readiness Training program, which allows military units to support community organizations while conducting mission-essential engineer training. The 197PAD provides timely and accurate information to service members, families and the public while documenting training, operations and community partnerships across the state in support of the Wyoming Army Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cesar Rivas)