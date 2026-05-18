94th AAMDC Best Squad Competition - AFT

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Soldiers across the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) complete the Army Fitness Test (AFT) as part of the 94th AAMDC Best Squad Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 18, 2026. The annual Best Squad Competition is designed to test a squad's ability to complete various missions while under a considerable amount of physical and mental stress. The winners of the competition will go on to represent the 94th AAMDC at the upcoming U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photos cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)