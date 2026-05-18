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    94th AAMDC Best Squad Competition - AFT [Image 2 of 8]

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    94th AAMDC Best Squad Competition - AFT

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Soldiers across the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) complete the Army Fitness Test (AFT) as part of the 94th AAMDC Best Squad Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 18, 2026. The annual Best Squad Competition is designed to test a squad's ability to complete various missions while under a considerable amount of physical and mental stress. The winners of the competition will go on to represent the 94th AAMDC at the upcoming U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photos cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 18:51
    Photo ID: 9692391
    VIRIN: 260518-A-KV885-4428
    Resolution: 4446x2958
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 94th AAMDC Best Squad Competition - AFT [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Dustin Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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