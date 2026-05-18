Wisconsin caregivers explore military mental health and culture

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, addresses seminar attendees at the Star Behavioral Health Providers training event Tier One: Introduction to Military Experience Culture and the Military-Connected Experience, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, May 12, 2026. The Tier One seminar provided civilian mental health professionals and military-connected community members with specialized tools and resources to support service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Sherman)