U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, addresses seminar attendees at the Star Behavioral Health Providers training event Tier One: Introduction to Military Experience Culture and the Military-Connected Experience, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, May 12, 2026. The Tier One seminar provided civilian mental health professionals and military-connected community members with specialized tools and resources to support service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 17:05
|Photo ID:
|9692215
|VIRIN:
|260512-Z-WK359-1427
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|10.91 MB
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Wisconsin caregivers explore military mental health and culture [Image 3 of 3], by Olivia Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wisconsin caregivers explore military mental health and culture
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