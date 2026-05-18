Wisconsin caregivers explore military mental health and culture

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Allison Hannah, miliary behavioral health social worker with the Center for Deployment Psychology at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, left, greets U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, during his visit to the Star Behavioral Health Providers training event Tier One: Introduction to Military Experience Culture and the Military-Connected Experience in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, May 12, 2026. The Tier One seminar provided civilian mental health professionals and military-connected community members with specialized tools and resources to support service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Sherman)