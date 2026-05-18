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    Wisconsin caregivers explore military mental health and culture [Image 2 of 3]

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    Wisconsin caregivers explore military mental health and culture

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Olivia Sherman 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Allison Hannah, miliary behavioral health social worker with the Center for Deployment Psychology at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, left, greets U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, during his visit to the Star Behavioral Health Providers training event Tier One: Introduction to Military Experience Culture and the Military-Connected Experience in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, May 12, 2026. The Tier One seminar provided civilian mental health professionals and military-connected community members with specialized tools and resources to support service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Sherman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 17:05
    Photo ID: 9692213
    VIRIN: 260502-Z-WK359-1404
    Resolution: 6105x4884
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Wisconsin caregivers explore military mental health and culture [Image 3 of 3], by Olivia Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wisconsin caregivers explore military mental health and culture
    Wisconsin caregivers explore military mental health and culture

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    behavioral health
    psychological health
    Star Behavioral Health Providers
    Wisconsin National Guard
    SBHP

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