AFSBn-Riley wins Installation DEA

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Army Field Support Battalion-Riley, located at Fort Riley, Kansas, received the fiscal year 2026 Chief of Staff Army Deployment Excellence Award for their handling of a high volume of deployments and redeployments. Using every transportation method available to them, they worked multiple complex moves safely and efficiently. AFSBn-Riley was recognized at a virtual awards ceremony on May 6, 2026.