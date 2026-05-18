AFSBn-Riley wins Installation DEA

Army Field Support Battalion-Riley, located at Fort Riley, Kansas, received the fiscal year 2026 Chief of Staff Army Deployment Excellence Award for their handling of a high volume of deployments and redeployments. Using every transportation method available to them, they worked multiple complex moves safely and efficiently. AFSBn-Riley was recognized at a virtual awards ceremony on May 6, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9691838
|VIRIN:
|260506-O-YO974-1002
|Resolution:
|1143x836
|Size:
|222.13 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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ASC battalions take top deployment awards
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