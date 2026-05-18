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    AFSBn-Riley wins Installation DEA [Image 2 of 2]

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    AFSBn-Riley wins Installation DEA

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Kelly Haertjens 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Army Field Support Battalion-Riley, located at Fort Riley, Kansas, received the fiscal year 2026 Chief of Staff Army Deployment Excellence Award for their handling of a high volume of deployments and redeployments. Using every transportation method available to them, they worked multiple complex moves safely and efficiently. AFSBn-Riley was recognized at a virtual awards ceremony on May 6, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 15:26
    Photo ID: 9691838
    VIRIN: 260506-O-YO974-1002
    Resolution: 1143x836
    Size: 222.13 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFSBn-Riley wins Installation DEA [Image 2 of 2], by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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