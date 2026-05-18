AFSBn-Lewis declared runner up for Installation DEA

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Army Field Support Battalion-Lewis, located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, was the runner-up for the fiscal year 2026 Chief of Staff Army Deployment Excellence Award. Prioritizing training and safety, they handled multiple deployments and kept things moving on schedule regardless of complexity. AFSBn-Lewis was recognized at a virtual awards ceremony on May 6, 2026.