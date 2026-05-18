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    America's Waters [Image 5 of 5]

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    America's Waters

    ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    St. Lucie Lock and Dam, located along the St. Lucie Canal, approximately 15.5 miles upstream of the intersection of the St. Lucie River and the Intracoastal Waterway. The Corps constructed and currently manages five locks along the Okeechobee Waterway. St. Lucielock was built in 1941 for navigation and flood control purposes. In 1944, the connecting spillway structure was built for flood and regulatory flow control through the St. Lucie Canal to manage the water level in Lake Okeechobee.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 13:53
    Photo ID: 9691178
    VIRIN: 260515-A-AZ289-5451
    Resolution: 24201x13613
    Size: 144.72 MB
    Location: ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, America's Waters [Image 5 of 5], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Water Management
    USACE
    Navigation
    St. Lucie River
    America's Waters
    LocksandDams

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