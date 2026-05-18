America's Waters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

St. Lucie Lock and Dam, located along the St. Lucie Canal, approximately 15.5 miles upstream of the intersection of the St. Lucie River and the Intracoastal Waterway. The Corps constructed and currently manages five locks along the Okeechobee Waterway. St. Lucielock was built in 1941 for navigation and flood control purposes. In 1944, the connecting spillway structure was built for flood and regulatory flow control through the St. Lucie Canal to manage the water level in Lake Okeechobee.