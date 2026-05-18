America's Waters

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Lake Okeechobee as the sun rises over Coot's Bay and its surrounding wetlands.



The Lake Okeechobee and Okeechobee Waterway Project is a vital component of a complex water management system known as the Central and Southern Florida Flood Control Project. This massive engineering system spans 16,000 square miles, starting just south of Orlando and extending southward through the Kissimmee River Basin all the way to the Everglades. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)