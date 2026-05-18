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    America's Waters [Image 1 of 5]

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    America's Waters

    CLEWISTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Lake Okeechobee as the sun rises over Coot's Bay and its surrounding wetlands.

    The Lake Okeechobee and Okeechobee Waterway Project is a vital component of a complex water management system known as the Central and Southern Florida Flood Control Project. This massive engineering system spans 16,000 square miles, starting just south of Orlando and extending southward through the Kissimmee River Basin all the way to the Everglades. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 13:53
    Photo ID: 9691160
    VIRIN: 260515-A-AZ289-1571
    Resolution: 24576x13824
    Size: 31.93 MB
    Location: CLEWISTON, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America's Waters [Image 5 of 5], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wetlands
    Lake Okeechobee
    USACE
    Sunrise
    America's Waters

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