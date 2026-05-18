Air Assault Demo

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Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division conduct an air assault demonstration showcasing the division’s air assault capabilities at The Sabalauski Air Assault School during Week of the Eagles at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 16, 2026. Week of the Eagles is an annual week long event encouraging morale, physical fitness, and esprit de corps throughout the unit. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Brianna Badder)