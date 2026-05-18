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    Air Assault Demo [Image 27 of 27]

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    Air Assault Demo

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division conduct an air assault demonstration showcasing the division’s air assault capabilities at The Sabalauski Air Assault School during Week of the Eagles at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 16, 2026. Week of the Eagles is an annual week long event encouraging morale, physical fitness, and esprit de corps throughout the unit. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Brianna Badder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 13:35
    Photo ID: 9691124
    VIRIN: 260516-A-JO777-9420
    Resolution: 7926x5287
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Assault Demo [Image 27 of 27], by SGT Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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