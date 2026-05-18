Army invention identifies bio-materials for future military technology

ARL researchers designed the kappa(k)Chip to accelerate the discovery of new proteins and speed up the development of new Army capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 13:33
|Photo ID:
|9691132
|VIRIN:
|250819-A-SA568-9642
|Resolution:
|800x450
|Size:
|71.71 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
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|0
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