Army invention identifies bio-materials for future military technology

The kappa(k)Chip, developed by ARL researchers, identifies proteins for Army adhesive applications significantly faster than existing methods, reducing a month’s work into a single day.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 13:33
|Photo ID:
|9691128
|VIRIN:
|250819-A-SA568-9069
|Resolution:
|7008x3944
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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