Date Taken: 08.19.2025 Date Posted: 05.18.2026 13:33 Photo ID: 9691128 VIRIN: 250819-A-SA568-9069 Resolution: 7008x3944 Size: 3.16 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army invention identifies bio-materials for future military technology [Image 2 of 2], by Steven Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.