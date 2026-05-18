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    Army invention identifies bio-materials for future military technology [Image 1 of 2]

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    Army invention identifies bio-materials for future military technology

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Steven Park 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command - Army Research Laboratory

    The kappa(k)Chip, developed by ARL researchers, identifies proteins for Army adhesive applications significantly faster than existing methods, reducing a month’s work into a single day.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 13:33
    Photo ID: 9691128
    VIRIN: 250819-A-SA568-9069
    Resolution: 7008x3944
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army invention identifies bio-materials for future military technology [Image 2 of 2], by Steven Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army invention identifies bio-materials for future military technology
    Army invention identifies bio-materials for future military technology

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