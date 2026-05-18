Thunder Over Evans 2026

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Attendees watch a fireworks display during Thunder Over Evans at Evans Towne Center Park in Evans, Georgia, May 16, 2026. Thunder Over Evans was held in celebration of Armed Forces Day and featured live entertainment, military engagement opportunities, fireworks and tributes honoring past, present and future service members.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Xavier Legarreta)