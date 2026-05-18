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    Thunder Over Evans 2026 [Image 14 of 15]

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    Thunder Over Evans 2026

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Xavier Legarreta 

    United States Army Cyber Center of Excellence

    Attendees watch a fireworks display during Thunder Over Evans at Evans Towne Center Park in Evans, Georgia, May 16, 2026. Thunder Over Evans was held in celebration of Armed Forces Day and featured live entertainment, military engagement opportunities, fireworks and tributes honoring past, present and future service members.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Xavier Legarreta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 13:38
    Photo ID: 9691120
    VIRIN: 260516-A-GN891-1014
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 23.81 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Thunder Over Evans 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Xavier Legarreta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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