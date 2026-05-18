Attendees watch a fireworks display during Thunder Over Evans at Evans Towne Center Park in Evans, Georgia, May 16, 2026. Thunder Over Evans was held in celebration of Armed Forces Day and featured live entertainment, military engagement opportunities, fireworks and tributes honoring past, present and future service members.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Xavier Legarreta)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 13:38
|Photo ID:
|9691120
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-GN891-1014
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|23.81 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunder Over Evans 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Xavier Legarreta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.