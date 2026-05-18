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    South Carolina National Guard Soldier completes Boston Marathon [Image 1 of 2]

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    South Carolina National Guard Soldier completes Boston Marathon

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sommer Gobin, an ammunition officer in the South Carolina National Guard’s 751st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, runs her first Boston Marathon, April 20, 2026. Gobin, who ran both cross country and track at Summerville High School, continued running at the collegiate level for four years at Wofford College where she received her commission in May 2020. Running in the Boston Marathon was dream come true for her while representing the Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 12:05
    Photo ID: 9690690
    VIRIN: 260420-Z-A3547-1001
    Resolution: 1333x2000
    Size: 580.04 KB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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