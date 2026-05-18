NRS Morgantown DEP Meeting

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260513-N-CM740-1040 Chief Navy Counselor Jamie Britt, left, a divisional leading chief petty officer assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, teaches future Sailors how to properly march, Morgantown, West Virginia, May 13, 2026. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)