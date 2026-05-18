(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NRS Morgantown DEP Meeting [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NRS Morgantown DEP Meeting

    MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    260513-N-CM740-1013 Chief Navy Counselor Jamie Britt, left, a divisional leading chief petty officer assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, teaches future Sailors how to properly march, Morgantown, West Virginia, May 13, 2026. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9690663
    VIRIN: 260513-N-CM740-1013
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 805.23 KB
    Location: MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRS Morgantown DEP Meeting [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NRS Morgantown DEP Meeting
    NRS Morgantown DEP Meeting
    NRS Morgantown DEP Meeting
    NRS Morgantown DEP Meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruiting
    Future Sailors
    DEP Meeting
    NTAG Pittsburgh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery