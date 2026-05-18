3th Annual Air University Air Power Forum

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Nicholas Sambaluk, associate professor of strategy at Air University’s eSchool of Graduate Professional Military Education, Dr. Luke Truxal, Middle Tennessee State University professor and airpower historian, Brig. Gen. (ret.) Houston Cantwell, Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies senior resident fellow, and Col. (ret.) Mark Gunzinger, director of research at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, participate in a panel during Air University’s 3rd Annual Airpower Forum at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 13, 2026. The panel, titled “Precision, Persistence, and Penury: Reconciling Airpower Strategy with Fiscal Reality,” examined the operational and fiscal challenges the joint force may face in future great power conflicts, including contested logistics, force modernization, sustainment limitations, and maintaining combat effectiveness in resource-constrained environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)