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    3th Annual Air University Air Power Forum [Image 2 of 7]

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    3th Annual Air University Air Power Forum

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Nicholas Sambaluk, associate professor of strategy at Air University’s eSchool of Graduate Professional Military Education, Dr. Luke Truxal, Middle Tennessee State University professor and airpower historian, Brig. Gen. (ret.) Houston Cantwell, Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies senior resident fellow, and Col. (ret.) Mark Gunzinger, director of research at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, participate in a panel during Air University’s 3rd Annual Airpower Forum at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 13, 2026. The panel, titled “Precision, Persistence, and Penury: Reconciling Airpower Strategy with Fiscal Reality,” examined the operational and fiscal challenges the joint force may face in future great power conflicts, including contested logistics, force modernization, sustainment limitations, and maintaining combat effectiveness in resource-constrained environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9690657
    VIRIN: 260513-F-FQ596-5159
    Resolution: 3781x2701
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3th Annual Air University Air Power Forum [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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