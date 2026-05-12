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    Last flight [Image 4 of 7]

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    Last flight

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shamus Cragg, assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, celebrates his last flight as an Army Aviator with his friends and family at Muir Army Heliport at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 15, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 09:55
    Photo ID: 9690199
    VIRIN: 260515-Z-PS821-4425
    Resolution: 1206x2021
    Size: 422.98 KB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Last flight [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Kate McNelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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