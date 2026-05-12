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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shamus Cragg, assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, celebrates his last flight as an Army Aviator with his friends and family at Muir Army Heliport at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 15, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis)