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    U.S. Armed Forces Help Rebuild Tinian After Sinlaku [Image 2 of 4]

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    U.S. Armed Forces Help Rebuild Tinian After Sinlaku

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Amy Moser 

    Commander Task Force 75

    U.S. Navy Steelworker 3rd Class Jonah Kopriva assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, drills a screw into a wood framing member during roof restoration operations in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 16, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Amy Moser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 20:57
    Photo ID: 9689509
    VIRIN: 260516-N-NC958-1051
    Resolution: 4096x3280
    Size: 994.05 KB
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Armed Forces Help Rebuild Tinian After Sinlaku [Image 4 of 4], by SA Amy Moser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Armed Forces Help Rebuild Tinian After Sinlaku
    U.S. Armed Forces Help Rebuild Tinian After Sinlaku

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    FEMA
    typhoon
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    Disaster relief
    Sinlaku

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