U.S. Armed Forces Help Rebuild Tinian After Sinlaku

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U.S. Navy Steelworker 3rd Class Jonah Kopriva assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, reaches for a wood framing member during roof restoration operations in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 16, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Amy Moser)