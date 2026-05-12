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    The Weight of Memory: Army aviator mourns Soldiers he lost in Afghanistan 20 years ago [Image 2 of 3]

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    The Weight of Memory: Army aviator mourns Soldiers he lost in Afghanistan 20 years ago

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.10.2026

    Photo by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Vandy Thon, a UH-60L helicopter instructor pilot assigned to U.S. Army Aviation Battalion – Japan, looks at photos of Soldiers he knew who were killed in Afghanistan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 20:48
    Photo ID: 9689503
    VIRIN: 260510-A-AB123-1001
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.59 MB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Weight of Memory: Army aviator mourns Soldiers he lost in Afghanistan 20 years ago [Image 3 of 3], by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Weight of Memory: Army aviator mourns Soldiers he lost in Afghanistan 20 years ago
    The Weight of Memory: Army aviator mourns Soldiers he lost in Afghanistan 20 years ago
    The Weight of Memory: Army aviator mourns Soldiers he lost in Afghanistan 20 years ago

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    Memorial Day
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation battalion-Japan
    target_news_asiapacific
    Camp Zama

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