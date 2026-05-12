Chief Warrant Officer 3 Vandy Thon, a UH-60L helicopter instructor pilot assigned to U.S. Army Aviation Battalion – Japan, looks at photos of Soldiers he knew who were killed in Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 20:48
|Photo ID:
|9689503
|VIRIN:
|260510-A-AB123-1001
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.59 MB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Weight of Memory: Army aviator mourns Soldiers he lost in Afghanistan 20 years ago [Image 3 of 3], by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Weight of Memory: Army aviator mourns Soldiers he lost in Afghanistan 20 years ago
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