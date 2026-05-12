Date Taken: 05.10.2026 Date Posted: 05.17.2026 20:48 Photo ID: 9689494 VIRIN: 260511-A-AB123-1001 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 7.63 MB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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This work, The Weight of Memory: Army aviator mourns Soldiers he lost in Afghanistan 20 years ago [Image 3 of 3], by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.