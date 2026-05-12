Col. Kurt Anderson assumes command of the 136th Airlift Wing from Col. Christian Cornette May 16, 2026 on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. Brig. Gen. Andrew Camacho was the presiding official for the ceremony. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Asiah Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2007
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 17:11
|Photo ID:
|9689234
|VIRIN:
|260516-Z-SF850-1012
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|544.5 KB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 136th AW Welcomes Col. Kurt Anderson as Wing Commander [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Asiah Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.