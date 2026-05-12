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    136th AW Welcomes Col. Kurt Anderson as Wing Commander [Image 1 of 2]

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    136th AW Welcomes Col. Kurt Anderson as Wing Commander

    FORT WORTH, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2007

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Asiah Phillips 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Col. Kurt Anderson assumes command of the 136th Airlift Wing from Col. Christian Cornette May 16, 2026 on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. Brig. Gen. Andrew Camacho was the presiding official for the ceremony. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Asiah Phillips)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2007
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 17:11
    Photo ID: 9689233
    VIRIN: 260516-Z-SF850-1011
    Resolution: 2048x1360
    Size: 521.03 KB
    Location: FORT WORTH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 136th AW Welcomes Col. Kurt Anderson as Wing Commander [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Asiah Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    136th AW Welcomes Col. Kurt Anderson as Wing Commander
    136th AW Welcomes Col. Kurt Anderson as Wing Commander

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