The 300th Army Band performs during the Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade in Torrance, California., on May 16, 2026. The annual celebration recognizes the dedication, service and sacrifice of America’s military members. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adryan Benitez)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 16:18
|Photo ID:
|9689176
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-IS662-9939
|Resolution:
|853x1280
|Size:
|318.16 KB
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ceremonial Sounds, by SGT Adryan Benitez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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