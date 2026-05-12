(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ceremonial Sounds

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ceremonial Sounds

    TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Adryan Benitez 

    201st TPASE

    The 300th Army Band performs during the Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade in Torrance, California., on May 16, 2026. The annual celebration recognizes the dedication, service and sacrifice of America’s military members. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adryan Benitez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 16:18
    Photo ID: 9689176
    VIRIN: 260517-A-IS662-9939
    Resolution: 853x1280
    Size: 318.16 KB
    Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ceremonial Sounds, by SGT Adryan Benitez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #U.S. Army Reserve
    #Torrence
    #Parade
    #TAFDA26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery