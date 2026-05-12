2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion Participates in Operation Hood Strike

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Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ryan Thurgood (left), a pilot from the 2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, Texas Army National Guard, briefs Maj. Gen. James Kokaska Jr. (right), the Commanding General of the 416th Theater Engineer Command, on the Texas Army National Guard's role in Operation Hood Strike at Fort Hood, Texas on May 15-16, 2026. The Texas Army National Guard’s participation in Operation Hood Strike highlights the organization’s ability to rapidly provide aviation support and operate alongside multi-component partners in complex training environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jasmine Mathews)