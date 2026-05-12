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    2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion Participates in Operation Hood Strike [Image 8 of 8]

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    2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion Participates in Operation Hood Strike

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Capt. Jasmine Mathews 

    36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ryan Thurgood (left), a pilot from the 2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, Texas Army National Guard, briefs Maj. Gen. James Kokaska Jr. (right), the Commanding General of the 416th Theater Engineer Command, on the Texas Army National Guard's role in Operation Hood Strike at Fort Hood, Texas on May 15-16, 2026. The Texas Army National Guard’s participation in Operation Hood Strike highlights the organization’s ability to rapidly provide aviation support and operate alongside multi-component partners in complex training environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jasmine Mathews)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 15:20
    Photo ID: 9689128
    VIRIN: 260516-A-YG272-9925
    Resolution: 6398x4167
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion Participates in Operation Hood Strike [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Jasmine Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion Participates in Operation Hood Strike
    2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion Participates in Operation Hood Strike
    2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion Participates in Operation Hood Strike
    2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion Participates in Operation Hood Strike
    2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion Participates in Operation Hood Strike
    2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion Participates in Operation Hood Strike
    2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion Participates in Operation Hood Strike
    2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion Participates in Operation Hood Strike

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    TXARNG
    Forthood
    USArmyReserve
    PhantomWarrior
    IIIArmoredCorps

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