2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion Participates in Operation Hood Strike

Soldiers from the 961st Engineer Battalion conduct sling load operations with one CH-47 Chinook from the 2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, Texas Army National Guard, during Operation Hood Strike at Fort Hood, Texas on May 15-16, 2026. The Texas Army National Guard’s participation in Operation Hood Strike highlights the organization’s ability to rapidly provide aviation support and operate alongside multi-component partners in complex training environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jasmine Mathews)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 15:20
|Photo ID:
|9689122
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-YG272-7783
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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