2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion Participates in Operation Hood Strike

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Soldiers from the 961st Engineer Battalion conduct sling load operations with one CH-47 Chinook from the 2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, Texas Army National Guard, during Operation Hood Strike at Fort Hood, Texas on May 15-16, 2026. The Texas Army National Guard’s participation in Operation Hood Strike highlights the organization’s ability to rapidly provide aviation support and operate alongside multi-component partners in complex training environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jasmine Mathews)