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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 12 of 12]

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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Musicians perform on stage during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. During the festival, people from the local community come to Yokota to take part in the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 06:20
    Photo ID: 9688759
    VIRIN: 260517-F-LX373-1319
    Resolution: 5094x3389
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 12 of 12], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

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    Friendship
    Allies
    JASDF
    Japan
    Partnership
    Festival

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