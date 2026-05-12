50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

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Musicians perform on stage during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. During the festival, people from the local community come to Yokota to take part in the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)