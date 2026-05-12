Musicians perform on stage during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. During the festival, people from the local community come to Yokota to take part in the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 06:20
|Photo ID:
|9688759
|VIRIN:
|260517-F-LX373-1319
|Resolution:
|5094x3389
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 12 of 12], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.