50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing public affairs office and festival attendees pose for a photo in front of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. Originating in 1976 as a word-of-mouth event, Friendship Festival has evolved into a massive cultural exchange that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators, underscoring the enduring alliance and community bonds between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)