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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 7 of 7]

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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing public affairs office and festival attendees pose for a photo in front of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. Originating in 1976 as a word-of-mouth event, Friendship Festival has evolved into a massive cultural exchange that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators, underscoring the enduring alliance and community bonds between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 04:25
    Photo ID: 9688709
    VIRIN: 260517-F-BT644-7437
    Resolution: 5300x3526
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

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    FF26, Friendship Festival 2026, Partnership, Community

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