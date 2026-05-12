A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility May 11, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcaniz)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 03:49
|Photo ID:
|9688696
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-CQ122-1698
|Resolution:
|5691x3794
|Size:
|6.78 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.