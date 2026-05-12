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    KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II [Image 2 of 13]

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    KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan Alcaniz 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S. Air Force Airman performs a pre-flight inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility May 11, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcaniz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 03:49
    Photo ID: 9688689
    VIRIN: 260512-F-CQ122-1077
    Resolution: 5231x3487
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II
    KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II
    KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II
    KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II
    KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II
    KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II
    KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II
    KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II
    KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II
    KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II
    KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II
    KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II
    KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II

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    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera

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