The World's Largest Aircraft Carrier Returns form Historic 11-Month Deployment

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260516-N-EE423-1546 NORFOLK, Va. — Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Sidney Tamez, assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), hugs her son on the pier at Naval Station Norfolk, May 16, 2026, following a historic 11-month deployment to U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. Before returning to Norfolk after 326 days, the Gerald R. Ford crew conducted 23 replenishments-at-sea, sailed over 57,713 nautical miles, and safely transferred 14 million gallons of fuel. Embarked Carrier Air Wing 8 logged more than 5,760 flight hours and 12,200 flight launches. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sophie Pinkham)