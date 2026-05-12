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    The World's Largest Aircraft Carrier Returns form Historic 11-Month Deployment [Image 1 of 5]

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    The World's Largest Aircraft Carrier Returns form Historic 11-Month Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sophie Pinkham 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, Va. — A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), kisses a family member on the pier at Naval Station Norfolk, May 16, 2026, following a historic 11-month deployment to U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. Before returning to Norfolk after 326 days, the Gerald R. Ford crew conducted 23 replenishments-at-sea, sailed over 57,713 nautical miles, and safely transferred 14 million gallons of fuel. Embarked Carrier Air Wing 8 logged more than 5,760 flight hours and 12,200 flight launches. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sophie Pinkham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 17:57
    Photo ID: 9688511
    VIRIN: 260516-N-EE423-1338
    Resolution: 5534x4000
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The World's Largest Aircraft Carrier Returns form Historic 11-Month Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Sophie Pinkham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The World's Largest Aircraft Carrier Returns form Historic 11-Month Deployment
    The World's Largest Aircraft Carrier Returns form Historic 11-Month Deployment
    The World's Largest Aircraft Carrier Returns form Historic 11-Month Deployment
    The World's Largest Aircraft Carrier Returns form Historic 11-Month Deployment
    The World's Largest Aircraft Carrier Returns form Historic 11-Month Deployment

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