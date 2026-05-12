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    Ola Nu’upia Hui Retirement Retreat [Image 1 of 10]

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    Ola Nu’upia Hui Retirement Retreat

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Jarret Keohokalole, the Hawaii State Senator, interacts with U.S. Marine Corps Base Hawaii civilian leadership and members of Ola Nu’upia Hui during the Ola Nu’upia Retreat at Pu’u Hawai’i Loa, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 9, 2026. The retreat aimed to bring leaders of the local community and MCBH leadership together to set the groundwork for collaboration on future projects and re-stabilize the Nu’upia ponds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 17:16
    Photo ID: 9688489
    VIRIN: 260508-M-RU156-1523
    Resolution: 5060x4275
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ola Nu’upia Hui Retirement Retreat [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Alana Smallwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HQBN; MCBH; Ola Nu'upia Hui

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