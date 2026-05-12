Ola Nu’upia Hui Retirement Retreat

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Jarret Keohokalole, the Hawaii State Senator, interacts with U.S. Marine Corps Base Hawaii civilian leadership and members of Ola Nu’upia Hui during the Ola Nu’upia Retreat at Pu’u Hawai’i Loa, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 9, 2026. The retreat aimed to bring leaders of the local community and MCBH leadership together to set the groundwork for collaboration on future projects and re-stabilize the Nu’upia ponds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)