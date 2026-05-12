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    Ola Nu’upia Hui Retirement Retreat [Image 2 of 10]

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    Ola Nu’upia Hui Retirement Retreat

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    A Hawaiian Stilt stands in a wetland part of the Nu’upia Ponds Wildlife Management Area aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 9, 2026. The Hawaiian Stilt, an endangered species of shorebird, calls these wetlands home along with other waterfowl. About 150 Stilts nest aboard the base, which is 10% of the total population on Oahu. Every year Marine Corps Base Hawaii and base environment facilities partner together for the annual ‘Mud Ops’ to remove invasive plant species from wetlands to clear up areas for shorebirds and seabirds. (U.S. Marine Corps Base photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 17:16
    Photo ID: 9688487
    VIRIN: 260509-M-RU156-1132
    Resolution: 5750x3128
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ola Nu’upia Hui Retirement Retreat [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Alana Smallwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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