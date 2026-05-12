Ola Nu’upia Hui Retirement Retreat

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A Hawaiian Stilt stands in a wetland part of the Nu’upia Ponds Wildlife Management Area aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 9, 2026. The Hawaiian Stilt, an endangered species of shorebird, calls these wetlands home along with other waterfowl. About 150 Stilts nest aboard the base, which is 10% of the total population on Oahu. Every year Marine Corps Base Hawaii and base environment facilities partner together for the annual ‘Mud Ops’ to remove invasive plant species from wetlands to clear up areas for shorebirds and seabirds. (U.S. Marine Corps Base photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)