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    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) returns from 11-month Deployment [Image 2 of 2]

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    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) returns from 11-month Deployment

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Shen 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, Va. (May 16, 2026) USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) returned to Naval Station Norfolk, May 16, 2026, following a historic eleven-month deployment to U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mike Shen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 14:58
    Photo ID: 9688175
    VIRIN: 260516-N-FY193-2043
    Resolution: 4555x3254
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) returns from 11-month Deployment [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) returns from 11-month Deployment
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) returns from 11-month Deployment

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    Aircraft Carrier
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    US NAVY

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