NORFOLK, Va. (May 16, 2026) USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) returned to Naval Station Norfolk, May 16, 2026, following a historic eleven-month deployment to U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mike Shen)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 14:58
|Photo ID:
|9688175
|VIRIN:
|260516-N-FY193-2043
|Resolution:
|4555x3254
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) returns from 11-month Deployment [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.