USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) returns from 11-month Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (May 16, 2026) USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) returned to Naval Station Norfolk, May 16, 2026, following a historic eleven-month deployment to U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mike Shen)