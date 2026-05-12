The American Flag waving from the stern of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) on Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, May 16, 2026. The Ford carrier strike group recently concluded a historic deployment, providing maritime security across four areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 14:11
|Photo ID:
|9688138
|VIRIN:
|260516-N-PC065-1412
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECWAR, CNO, MCPON welcome home Ford carrier strike group [Image 25 of 25], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.