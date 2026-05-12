SECWAR, CNO, MCPON welcome home Ford carrier strike group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman welcomes home Sailors deployed aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) on Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, May 16, 2026. The Ford carrier strike group recently concluded a historic deployment, providing maritime security across four areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)